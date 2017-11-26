North Dakota-Minnesota is no longer just a college hockey rivalry.

Nope, try adding volleyball to those ranks.

The No. 7 seed Gophers will face North Dakota 7 p.m. Friday at Maturi Pavilion in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Gophers beat North Dakota in straight sets last season also in the first round of the tournament.

Should the Gophers win, they’ll face the winner of UNI and Louisville, who play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Maturi Pavilion. The second round game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers beat Louisville in four sets earlier this season.

Penn State (29-1, 19-1 Big Ten), Florida (25-1, 17-1 SEC), Stanford (26-3, 19-1, Pac-12) and Kentucky (26-3, 17-1 SEC) are the top-four seeds and have the chance to play at home up until the Final Four. The Gophers are in Florida’s region, meaning the Gators would have to lose in the first or second round in order for the Gophers to play host to a regional.

The Gophers have made it to the Final four the past two seasons. This year’s championship will be in Kansas City on Dec. 14 and Dec. 16.

