Gophers coach P.J. Fleck shared some “good news” Monday on one of his top defensive players.

Linebacker Kamal Martin’s injury against Rutgers doesn’t seem as serious as initially feared.

“He’s going to be kind of a game-time decision,” Fleck said, with the Gophers set to face Maryland on Saturday. “I don’t have a specific answer yet. He’s still got a few more tests. But we got some really good news, and that’s where we’re at.”

A senior from Burnsville, Martin left Saturday’s 42-7 victory the third quarter. His right knee seemed to buckle just before contact on a play. He limped off the field with help and was eventually carted to the locker room. But Fleck said after the game that Martin was standing in the locker room and in good spirits after enduring his lower-leg injury.

Martin’s 46 tackles lead the Gophers this year, despite him missing one game from suspension and one with an injury, plus the end of the Rutgers contest.

The No. 17 Gophers are 7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten. After the Maryland game, they have a bye week before encountering their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 6 Penn State.