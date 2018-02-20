A chrome gold helmet. An oar as the center stripe on helmets. And a deeper shade of gold.

Those are three of the features of the Gophers football uniforms for the 2018 season. The team unveiled the new uniforms at 6 a.m. Tuesday with former Gophers Dom Barber, Marqueis Gray and Maxx Williams donning the Nike threads. Coach P.J. Fleck's "Row the Boat" mantra is prominent in the uniforms' design.

Here are the options that the Gophers will be wearing in the 2018 season, starting Aug. 30 in the season opener against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium:

JERSEYS

Minnesota will have three jersey options -- maroon, white and anthracite (a shade of gray). The maroon and anthracite jerseys will have white numbers trimmed in gold and a nameplate with the player's last name in gold. The white jerseys will have maroon numbers trimmed in gold, plus the player's last name in gold.

In addition, a pattern of an oar, boat and compass is featured on the numbers and collar. This is similar to the "brick-by-brick" accents the Gophers used under previous coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys.

PANTS

The Gophers will have four pants from which to choose: maroon, white, gold and anthracite. The gold pants have a shade of gold that is a deeper than what the Gophers wore last year and resembles what they wore in the past. The block "M" logo will be on the front right of all four pants.

HELMETS

Minnesota will have three helmets: maroon, white and gold. The maroon and white helmets feature an oar as the center stripe and a compass with the player's number inside on back, above the school's "Ski-U-Mah" cheer at the base. The chrome gold helmet is the biggest change. It does not have the oar as the center stripe but does feature the compass with the player's number. Minnesota's traditional block "M: is on both sides of each helmet.

The Gophers worked with Nike and lead designer Josh Iverson to come up with the new uniforms. Iverson designed the team's previous uniforms from 2012-17.

Fans can view the new uniforms at Tuesday's 7 p.m. women's basketball game against Indiana and Wednesday's 8 p.m. men's basketball game against Iowa, both at Williams Arena.