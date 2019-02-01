The Gophers men's and women's track and field teams will compete in the two-day Power Five Invitational in Ann Arbor, Mich., starting Friday. Besides Michigan, the host team, and Minnesota, other Big Ten teams entered are Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin as well as five teams from other conferences.

• NCAA champions Kaitlyn Long and Obsa Ali of the Gophers were named USATF Minnesota's Open Track & Field Athletes of the Year. Long won the 2018 women's weight throw in the national indoor meet; Ali won the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase outdoors.

Etc.

• Senior Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn was named the Gatorade Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year. She took first place in the Class 2A state meet in a record 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds. She has signed with Colorado.

• Four new members will be inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. The inductees are current St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre (also Win-E-Mac) and former coaches Rich Decker (Rochester Mayo), Larry Krieg (Elk River) and Rick Swanson (Spring Lake Park, Blaine). They will be inducted at a ceremony on April 13 at Northfield.

• Minnesota State Mankato wrestling coach Jim Makovsky got his 300th career victory when the Mavericks edged visiting Mary 22-18 on Trevor Turriff's 15-3 major decision at 184 pounds — the last match. Makovsky, in his 26th season at MSU Mankato, has an overall record of 300-135-4.

• Nebraska's Taylor Venz, a 184-pound sophomore from Farmington, was named Big Ten wrestler of the week. He pinned then-No. 2 Emery Parker of Illinois to improve to 15-3.

News Services