The Gophers will honor the late Doug Woog before and during Saturday night's game against Bemidji State at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Woog, who died Dec. 14 at 75, was an All-America player and longtime coach for the Gophers.

The program will celebrate Woog's legacy before the 7 p.m. game, and the players will wear "Wooger" nameplates on their gold jerseys, along with sporting a Woog patch for the remainder of the season.

Fans are encouraged to visit the fan relations table in Section 24 during the game to drop off or create notes, pictures and signs that will be shared with the Woog family at Sunday's celebration of life event for Woog at South St. Paul High School, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the Gophers will host Doug Woog Night on Jan. 25 against Ohio State. Members of the Woog family, plus Gophers hockey alumni, will attend the game.

Randy Johnson