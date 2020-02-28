The Gophers will open four spring ball sessions to the public, three practices and the previously announced spring game.

Fans can come out to the Athletes Village indoor facility at 4:30 p.m. March 6, March 17 and March 31 for the training sessions. They can then catch the full spring game at 11 a.m. April 4 at TCF Bank Stadium.

The team, which went 11-2 last season, will open spring ball Tuesday.

Also of note, a source confirmed that Gophers offensive lineman Jason Dickson will not return to the team for his final year of eligibility. The California native, who played in two games last season at tackle, would have been a redshirt senior after coming to the Gophers as a junior college transfer from Diablo Valley Community College in 2018. He was once a three-star recruit.