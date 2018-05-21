Minnesota is the No. 1 seed in this week's Big Ten baseball tournament and opens play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Michigan State in Omaha, Neb.

The champion of the double-elimination tournament, which runs through Sunday, will get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Gophers finished the Big Ten season with an 18-4 record and are 37-13 overall. Michigan State, the No. 8 seed in the eight-team tournament, is 11-12 in conference and 20-30 overall.

Purdue, Michigan and Illinois are the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds.

The complete tournament bracket is here.

Minnesota was ranked 12th in the final NCAA baseball poll, the only conference team in the top 25.

All games are scheduled to be shown live on the Big Ten Network.