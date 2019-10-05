Alex Woken and Catie Skaja each scored two goals as the No. 2 Gophers routed Minnesota State Mankato 7-1 on Saturday afternoon to sweep their opening WCHA series of the season. The win also extended Minnesota’s winning streak over the Mavericks to 45 games — it goes back to Jan. 29, 2010.

“Another solid effort from our team tonight,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Everybody’s contributing and it’s been a whole lot of fun see our team play a full 60 minutes.

“Great six points on the road against a very good team, and it’s going to be fun getting on the road out to Pittsburgh and Robert Morris here in a few days, but we’re going to enjoy this one. I’m really proud of our team.”

Minnesota (4-0, 2-0 WCHA) scored two goals in each of the first two periods before the Mavericks got on the board on Charlotte Akervik’s goal in the opening five minutes of the third period. However, the Gophers responded with three more goals in the third to cruise to the victory after winning 6-0 on Friday.

The Gophers received points from 11 different players in the 7-1 victory led by Woken’s three-point effort — she also had an assist Skaja. Other players with multiple points were Emily Brown and Taylor Heise, with one goal and one assist apiece, and Grace Zumwinkle and Amy Potomak, with two assists each.

Sydney Scobee had 19 saves over the first two periods for Minnesota before Makayla Pahl made 12 saves on the 13 shots she faced in the third.

Calla Frank made 32 saves in net for the Mavericks (2-2, 0-2).