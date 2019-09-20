The No. 7-ranked Gophers volleyball team defeated Clemson 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 on Thursday night in the opening match of the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.

Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman each had nine kills to lead Minnesota (5-2). Samedy also had a team-high 15 digs while Taylor Morgan led the Gophers with seven blocks and Kylie Miller had 27 assists.

"We started strong — the Pav takes a little bit of acclimating to," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "Clemson did a nice job of serving their way back into it. Their first contact was pretty good.

"[I'm] happy with the win. Serving was good for us and we were good at the net, no question."

The Gophers, who have won four matches in a row, were coming off a 3-1 victory over then-No. 1 Stanford last Saturday at Penn State.

Kaylie Korte led the Tigers (5-5) with 15 kills; she also had 13 digs.

The Gophers outhit Clemson .195 to .147 and outblocked the Tigers 12-7.

But Clemson had more kills, 44-39, and more digs, 64-60.

