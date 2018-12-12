It had been three years since North Florida made the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history — and that trip to the Big Dance ended without any type of Cinderella story.

The visiting Ospreys had no buzz entering Tuesday’s game with a losing record, so Gophers fans watched in frustration as their team was losing just before halftime.

Jordan Murphy’s putback at the buzzer kept the Gophers from trailing at the end of the first half, but it was a battle until the end.

Murphy’s 20 points and 18 rebounds and Isaiah Washington’s 14 points and career-high 13 assists helped Minnesota escape with a 80-71 victory against North Florida at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (9-2) struggled with their offensive rhythm all night without senior guard Dupree McBrayer, who missed Tuesday’s game to be in New York with family after his mother lost a battle with cancer last week.

Looking for a spark, Minnesota coach Richard Pitino started senior Brock Stull, but it was Washington’s lift off the bench that helped to replace McBrayer’s production.

Gophers guard Isaiah Washington dribbled past North Florida guard J.T. Escobar during an 80-71 victory at Williams Arena on Tuesday night.

Washington, who had eight assists in the first half, zipped a pass to Daniel Oturu for a dunk to give the Gophers their biggest lead at eight points with just under nine minutes to play. The sophomore point guard from New York was fouled off a steal two minutes later and hit a free throw for a six-point lead.

North Florida (4-6) wouldn’t go down quietly. The Ospreys, who last upset a Big Ten team vs. Illinois in 2015-16, cut it to 65-64 after JT Escobar’s three-pointer and two free throws from Brian Coffey with 5:14 remaining.

Minnesota finally pulled away with a 9-2 run in the last five minutes Tuesday, capped by Washington’s 1-of-2 free throws to make it 74-66. Amir Coffey had 18 points and Oturu 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Gophers, who shot 39 percent from the field but hit 19 of 27 free throws in the second half.