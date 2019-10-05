When Rodney Smith emerged from the melee at the line of scrimmage, sprinting 64 yards to Illinois’ 14-yard line, it felt like something in the Gophers’ universe finally slotted back into place.

The Gophers have always been a strong running team. With two seniors returned from injury this season, expectations were as high as ever. But in the first four games, the Gophers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry, one of the worst in the FBS. They hadn’t managed a run longer than 25 yards all season.

That changed Saturday. With misty weather causing the passing game to slip and miss, the running game broke out for its best game by far. The Gophers beat Illinois 40-17 at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 39,341. They are 5-0 overall for the first time since 2004 and 2-0 in the Big Ten conference.

A back-to-normal running game wasn’t the only sigh of relief. This was also the first game this season the Gophers won with more than a one-possession difference, the first team since to start the season with four such games since 1985.

– the most from a Gophers running back since 2005 – plus one touchdown. Fellow senior Shannon Brooks, in just his second game this season, posted 111 yards on 16 attempts, including a 21-yard touchdown, his first in nearly a year. It was the first time the Gophers have had two running backs each surpass 100 yards in more than a year.

Smith and Brooks both missed most of last season with knee injuries. Smith started to look like his old self last week at Purdue, quietly rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown in a game where sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan and the receivers commanded attention with sensational plays.

Gophers running back Rodney Smith broke away from a tackle attempt by Illini defensive back Tony Adam in the second quarter.

That didn’t repeat Saturday. After completing 95.5% of his passes at Purdue for the most accurate game in Big Ten history, Morgan went 9 of 17 for 155 yards. Some of those incompletions were drops from senior receiver Tyler Johnson, some were clear misthrows, including one to a wide-open Smith.

Morgan threw a 40-yard pick six to open the scoring, overthrowing junior tight end Ko Kieft and underthrowing sophomore receiver Rashod Bateman to instead give a bevy of defenders a chance to intercept. His first touchdown was mostly Johnson’s doing, as he tipped the high throw before catching his own rebound in the end zone, all with three defenders around him.

The passing game, though, did come out of halftime with renewed vigor. In the first drive, Morgan connected with sophomore receiver Rashod Bateman for a 59-yard gain. Morgan then completed a 10-yard pass to sophomore receiver Chris Autman-Bell in the end zone for a touchdown.

Morgan followed that up with another touchdown pass to freshman tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, but mistakes still followed the Gophers.

Illinois sacked Morgan in the third quarter, forcing him to fumble. Linebacker Milo Eifler then scooped up the ball for a 7-yard return to the end zone.

While the offense was up and down, the defense improved from a lack of tackling a week ago at Purdue. They limited Illinois’ usually high-scoring offense to 248 total yards, giving the Illini no red-zone scoring chances and limiting them to just five conversions on 17 third downs.

The Gophers defense also limited Illinois’ star running back Reggie Corbin to just 68 yards. They also sacked backup quarterback Miles Robinson three times after starter Brandon Peters left the game in the first half.