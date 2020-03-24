Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu has declared for the NBA draft, he announced in an Instagram post Monday night.

Oturu, an All-American and All-Big Ten performer, averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season for the Gophers. The former Cretin-Derham Hall standout is a potential first-round pick, according to several projections.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine since I was so young,” Oturu wrote in his post as a letter to Gopher Nation. “I have decided that I will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. I will begin this process at some point hire an agent and begin my training. With God, anything is possible.”

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has kept in touch with Oturu to talk about the draft process. The 6-10, 240-pound Woodbury native requested last week feedback from the NBA Underclassmen Advisory Committee on his draft stock.

“So happy for [Oturu] as he embarks on his next journey,” Pitino tweeted Monday night. “So proud of Daniel and excited for what lies ahead. He will always be a Gopher. The sky is the limit!”

Oturu follows in the footsteps of former Gophers and Hopkins guard Amir Coffey, who declared early for the NBA draft last year. Coffey went undrafted after bypassing his senior year of college, but he signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA hasn’t announced how the pre-draft process and the draft would be affected after the postponement of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

All underclassmen declaring for this year’s NBA draft have until June 3 to remove their names from the early entry list to maintain their eligibility for college.

The last Gophers player to be drafted was former Hopkins big man Kris Humphries after his freshman season in 2004.