The Gophers will arrive in Alabama today as the No. 1 team in the nation, as voted on by coaches.

That top ranking, a program first, would usually be the big news of the week. But the fact that the Gophers are travelling at all remains the top story line for 54-3, but unseeded, Minnesota.

The Gophers earned their No. 1 ranking on Tuesday morning in the USA Today/NFCA poll, less than 48 hours after learning they were not given one of the NCAA Tournament’s top 16 seeds.

Riding a 25-game winning streak, Minnesota received 18 of 32 first-place votes in the latest coaching poll and edged out previous No. 1 Florida. The Gophers were ranked No. 2 last week and finished No. 11 in the RPI rankings after winning last weekend’s Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Poll voters include one head coach from each of the country's 32 Division I softball conferences.,

But the selection committee, citing the Gophers relatively weak strength of schedule (114th of 295 teams), and specifically their low number of wins against Top 10 teams (zero) and Top 25 teams (two).

Gophers head coach Jessica Allister coach, left, and Gophers players.

So instead of getting ready for more home games this week, the Gophers are traveling Tuesday and will play Louisiana Tech on Friday at 1:30 p.m., in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game will be telecast on ESPNU.

The other two teams in the four-team, double elimination regional are Albany and No. 16-seed Alabama.

The winner of the regional will likely face No. 1-seeded Florida over Memorial Day weekend in the best-of-three Super Regionals.