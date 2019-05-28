Fans decked in maroon and gold packed the Athletes Village lobby on Tuesday, sending off the Gophers team to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series.

GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com
Madelyn Youngquist, 7, held her autographed softball in the air as coaches talked to the fans gathered at the Gophers softball rally.

The No. 7-seed Gophers open the tournament against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., in a game televised on ESPN.

Shari L. Gross
VideoVideo (01:18): The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series

The tournament schedule and bracket are here.