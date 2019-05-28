Fans decked in maroon and gold packed the Athletes Village lobby on Tuesday, sending off the Gophers team to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series.

Madelyn Youngquist, 7, held her autographed softball in the air as coaches talked to the fans gathered at the Gophers softball rally.

The No. 7-seed Gophers open the tournament against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., in a game televised on ESPN.

Shari L. Gross Video (01:18): The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series

The tournament schedule and bracket are here.