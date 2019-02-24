Sixth-ranked Alabama defeated the Gophers softball team 7-2 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in a game that was shortened to five innings because of rain.

The Gophers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Hope Brandner. The unbeaten Crimson Tide (14-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Bailey Hemphill and a two-run home run by Reagan Dykes.

The Gophers (5-5) lost to Alabama 1-0 on Friday.

The Gophers were originally scheduled to play Louisiana-Monroe following the Alabama game on Saturday. That game was postponed until Sunday. The Gophers will play Louisiana-Monroe at 9:30 a.m. and will play Missouri State immediately after that game.

U wins in baseball

The Gophers baseball team held on for a 9-7 victory over Dallas Baptist in Dallas.

The Gophers (2-4) led 8-1 after scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Gophers starter Patrick Frederickson allowed two hits and one run in 5 ⅔ innings to earn his first victory of the season. Max Meyer pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.

Etc.

• Host Indiana claimed the Big Ten women’s swimming title, scoring 1,386.5 points. The Gophers finished fourth with 942. Chantal Nack of the Gophers finished second in the 200 backstroke in a school-record time of 1:51.42.

• The Gophers finished second to Nebraska in a three-team men’s gymnastics meet in Lincoln, Neb. The Gophers scored 403.600, 1.5 points behind Nebraska. Gophers freshman Mike Moran won his first floor title, sophomore Colton Dee won on rings, and sophomore Shane Wiskus won on parallel bars.

• Utah beat the Gophers 4-3 in women’s tennis in Madison, Wis., where the Gophers will take on Wisconsin on Sunday. Cammy Frei, Bita Mancera and River Hart won singles matches for the U.

• The Gophers finished ninth in the Big Ten men’s indoor track and field meet at Michigan. Nebraska won with 93 points.

• The Gophers finished seventh in the Big Ten women’s indoor track and field meet with 60 points; Ohio State won with 112 points.

NEWS SERVICES