– The Gophers made it to the Tuscaloosa Regional championship round, but had to work overtime to do it.

The Gophers gave up a tying home run with two out in the seventh inning Sunday and had to go two extra innings to defeat Louisiana Tech 5-2 in an elimination game at Rhoads Stadium.

The Gophers (56-4) advanced to play host Alabama in the championship round. The Gophers, who saw their 26-game winning streak end with a 1-0, nine-inning loss to Alabama on Saturday, will play the host Crimson Tide at approximately 5:10 p.m. on ESPNU. If Minnesota wins, it has to beat Alabama again on Monday at a time to be determined.

The Gophers were one strike away from closing out the Louisiana Tech game in the bottom of the seventh when Lady Techsters pinch hitter Taria Page took a full-count pitch over the fence in right-center to tie the score at 2-2 and force extra innings.

The Gophers finally were able to string together some hits to break things open in the top of the ninth. Singles by Dani Wagner, Sam Macken and Danielle Parlich loaded the bases with one out. Catcher Kendyl Lindaman singled in two runs and outfielder Maddie Houlihan added insurance with an RBI single.

Sara Groenewegen, Minnesota’s ace pitcher, scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. She worked an 11-pitch walk to reach base and came all the way home on Allie Arneson’s double to the gap in left-center.

The Gophers manufactured a run to take a lead in the top of the fourth. Houlihan hit a single through the left side of the infield and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Partain. A one-out single by Groenewegen brought Houilhan home to make it 1-0.

That run ended a streak of 13 straight scoreless innings by the Gophers in the regional.

Louisiana Tech (38-24) tied it in the bottom of the inning. Ali Galaz launched a solo home run to center field with two outs, the first home run given up by Minnesota starter Amber Fiser all season.

Groenewegen was summoned from the bullpen and threw four innings of relief for the win, giving up only the home run.