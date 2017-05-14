The Gophers have the best record in Division I softball, at 54-3, but in a stunning development Sunday night, that wasn’t enough to land them one of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

The unseeded Gophers, riding a 25-game winning streak, are heading to the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional, where they will face Louisiana Tech (37-22) on Friday. The other two teams in that regional are Albany and No. 16-seed Alabama.

If the Gophers win their regional, they could meet No. 1 overall seed Florida in the Super Regionals.

The Gophers were ranked No. 2 nationally in last week’s coaches poll and locked up an NCAA automatic bid in the tournament by winning the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.

On Sunday’s selection show, televised on ESPN2, host Beth Mowins told viewers this year’s bracket was bound to spark some national discussion.

“I know I was taken aback by this,” analyst Michele Smith said.

Analyst Amanda Scarborough added: “I think that was the No. 1 thing [about the 64-team bracket] that stood out to all of us.”

Mowins noted that the Gophers were ranked No. 12 in the latest RPI rankings and were just 2-2 against Top 25 RPI teams. The Gophers have wins over LSU and California this year but haven’t beaten at Top 10 RPI team. As Mowins noted, all of the 16 seeded teams in the NCAA tournament have at least one Top 10 RPI win.