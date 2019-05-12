– Michigan ended the Gophers’ three-year reign as Big Ten softball tournament champions, edging Minnesota 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the title game.

The top-seeded Wolverines (43-11) took a 3-0 lead with one run in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth, on pinch-hitter Lou Allan’s RBI double and a run-scoring groundout.

The Gophers (41-12) rallied for two runs in the sixth. Hope Brandner hit a solo homer, her 18th of the season. After Emma Burns hit a double off the left field wall — just a few feet from a tying two-run homer — Allie Arneson drove in the second run on a sacrifice fly. Then with two outs and Burns still on second base, pinch-hitter Taylor Chell hit a sinking line drive to left field. Wolverines left fielder Lexie Blair made a diving catch of Chell’s ball to end the inning and keep the tying run from scoring.

Michigan’s tournament title was their 10th. They were the last team to win it, in 2015, before the Gophers began their run of three straight.

Meghan Beaubien got the win, giving up two runs and eight hits in five-plus innings. Alex Storako got the last six outs, retiring six of the seven batters she faced, for the save. She gave up a leadoff walk to Carlie Brandt in the seventh, but Brander flew out to the warning track in left to end the game.

In the semifinals, the Gophers beat second-seeded Northwestern 4-0. Hope Brandner hit a two-run homer and Katelyn Kemmetmueller a solo shot and Amber Fiser threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts — tying her season high. Minnesota’s fourth run scored on an error.

Michigan beat Wisconsin 8-3 in the early semifinal. Blair went 2-for -3 with three RBI and Madison Uden hit a home run Beaubien got a complete-game win, giving up only one earned run and five hits and striking out eight.

Notes: Fiser, Brandner and Kemmetmueller were named to the conference all-tournament team. … The Gophers, a cinch for one of the 32 at-large berths in the NCAA tournament, will find out Sunday night if they get to host one of the 16 four-team regionals.