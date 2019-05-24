Senior Maddie Houlihan spurred the Gophers to a comeback win in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional on Friday.

The No. 7 seed Gophers topped No. 10 seed LSU 5-3 at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 1,344, the second-largest number at the venue. The Gophers improved to 45-12 and will look to solidify their trip to the College World Series against LSU (43-18) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

LSU sneaked onto the scoreboard first in the third inning thanks to a wild pitch and a throwing error to first base. But Houlihan made sure the Tigers didn’t gain momentum from those mistakes.

– with Houlihan at the forefront.

– scored junior MaKenna Partain. That also helped Partain set the Gophers’ single-season runs record at 66. Freshman Natalie DenHartog’s RBI single and senior Allie Arneson’s two RBI single made it a four-run inning for the Gophers.

The Gophers ended the game with seven hits to LSU’s eight, with each team making two errors. Fiser threw 147 pitches for seven strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA. LSU cycled through two pitchers, the second of whom struggled with throwing illegal pitches.