Senior Maddie Houlihan spurred the Gophers to a comeback win in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional on Friday.
The No. 7 seed Gophers topped No. 10 seed LSU 5-3 at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 1,344, the second-largest number at the venue. The Gophers improved to 45-12 and will look to solidify their trip to the College World Series against LSU (43-18) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
LSU sneaked onto the scoreboard first in the third inning thanks to a wild pitch and a throwing error to first base. But Houlihan made sure the Tigers didn’t gain momentum from those mistakes.
The right fielder smacked in a home run off the first pitch in the bottom of the third to tie the score. LSU answered with senior Amber Serrett’s own homer at the top of the fourth inning before senior Amanda Sanchez managed an RBI single. But then the Gophers offense came into form – with Houlihan at the forefront.
Houlihan’s double - which took her to third after at shortstop error – scored junior MaKenna Partain. That also helped Partain set the Gophers’ single-season runs record at 66. Freshman Natalie DenHartog’s RBI single and senior Allie Arneson’s two RBI single made it a four-run inning for the Gophers.
The Gophers ended the game with seven hits to LSU’s eight, with each team making two errors. Fiser threw 147 pitches for seven strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA. LSU cycled through two pitchers, the second of whom struggled with throwing illegal pitches.