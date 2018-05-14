The video below is probably better than anything we could tell you about Friday's quarterfinal game between Minnesota and Wisconsin in the Big Ten softball tournament.
Here's our quick recap: Game starts at 11:03 a.m., game stopped by rain at 11:13 a.m., game restarts at 12:04 p.m., game game stopped again at 12:10 p.m.
Insert hour, 51 minute break.
Game starts yet again: 5:01 p.m., first inning ends four minutes later.
Game stopped at 5:46 p.m. for a helicopter delay. The chopper was brought in to dry the field. Players retreated to the fieldhouse near the softball stadium
ESPN
Game finally ends: 7:18 p.m. Gophers win 6-0 and go on to win the Big Ten title with a (rain-delayed) semifinal victory over Indiana on Saturday and a title-game triumph over Northwestern (that was pushed back a day by lightning) on Sunday morning.
As their reward, the Gophers are heading to Seattle for an NCAA regional. It never rains in Seattle, right?
Now, the video ...
