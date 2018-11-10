Senior defender Emily Peterson scored her first collegiate goal in the 61st minute and Megan Gray got an insurance goal in the 81st minute as the Gophers beat host Auburn 2-0 on Friday in a first-round match in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

April Bockin, a senior forward, had assists on both goals. Those were the 26th and 27 assists of her career, moving her up to third in that category in program history.

Peterson’s goal came on a one-timer off a free kick; she beat Sarah LeBeau, who tied an SEC record for career starts by a goalkeeper with her 87th in this match. The goal by Gray, a freshman midfielder, was her third of the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Nielsen made five saves — one shy of her career high — in her fourth consecutive shutout and ninth overall this season. Nielsen made a diving stop on a shot by Treva Aycock in the 73rd minute which could have tied the match.

The Gophers (12-8-2), who were the seventh seed in the Big Ten tournament which they won, also had five shots on goal; Auburn (12-6-2) had a 10-9 edge in overall shots, and a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.

The game was played on a rainy, 62-degree day, with winds measured at 10 miles per hour.

Minnesota will play either UCLA, the second overall seed, or San Jose State on Thursday in the second round. Those teams met late Friday night.