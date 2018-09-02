The Gophers soccer team made a serious bid to become the first team in over a year to defeat Stanford, but it lost in overtime 2-1 before an announced crowd of 1,443 on Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in St. Paul.

Top-ranked Stanford (4-0-0) scored the winning goal in the 94th minute when Sam Hiatt sneaked one between the posts following a corner kick. The win was Stanford's 26th straight, setting a program record. During that stretch it has outscored opponents 94-8. Previously, Stanford twice won 25 straight. Its longest unbeaten streak remains 28 consecutive games.

"After the game we spoke of how the way we played today is our standard," Gophers coach Stefanie Golan said. "We had a lot of momentum in the later part of the game and we put a team that is able to impart their will on anyone uncomfortable. Our team is coming off of this one disappointed, but excited about the way we competed the entire time that we were out there."

Stanford outshot Minnesota 16-2, including a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal, but the Gophers (3-3-0) tied it 1-1 in the 75th minute when freshmen Patricia Ward set up Molly Fiedler for a goal.

It was the first goal allowed from open play by the Cardinal since Aug. 25, 2017 — a span of 2,243:10. In that time the only goals it gave up were on a corner kick, penalty kick or free kick.

Maddie Nielsen kept the Gophers within reach after a diving save in the 58th minute following a long-distance attempt from the Cardinal midfield. Nielsen made four saves.

It was Stanford's first overtime game since Nov. 18, 2016.