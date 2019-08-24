The Gophers women's soccer team will play at Cal State-Fullerton at 7 p.m. Sunday in its second game of the season. Minnesota tied Cal State-Santa Barbara 2-2 on Thursday in its opener.

"Disappointed in the final result just because we felt like we created enough to win the game," coach Stef Golan said postgame.

"The positives we have to take away are that it's a point on the road, which is a hard thing to get sometimes.

"It's a multigoal game with Makenzie [Langdok] scoring two goals in two different ways with different people setting her up each time."

•High jumper Michael Burke, a 6-3 graduate transfer from UCLA, will join the Gophers this school year. Burke, of Lemoore, Calif., finished 12th in the 2017 NCAA meet, clearing 6-11¾. His career best jump is 7-3 indoors that year.

•Former Gopher Gino Peluso was named an assistant coach for the Benilde-St. Margaret's boys' hockey team; he will work with the forwards and the power play. He was a junior varsity coach with the program the past two seasons.

•The Gophers added 5-8 setter Tamara Dolongo of Varazdin, Croatia, to their roster for this season.

News Services