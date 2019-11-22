Richard Pitino always talked about challenging his basketball team with a tough nonconference schedule. He realized this season what can happen when the Gophers aren’t ready for it early.

After losing three straight games away from home, Pitino expected his players would bounce back after returning to a normal schedule and routine back in Minnesota.

All the issues might not be fixed yet that were exposed during the losing streak against high-major opponents. Still, the Gophers got some of their confidence back in a 82-57 win Thursday night against Central Michigan.

Pitino’s new backcourt of Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur broke out of a slump to combine for 52 points and 10 three-pointers for the Gophers (2-3), who shot 14-for-30 from three-point range.

It was the most threes in a game for the U since reaching that mark against Farleigh Dickinson on Dec. 13, 2002. The school record was 16 threes vs. Michigan State in 2001.

Playing only two home games in November so far meant getting used to plane rides, hotels and unfamiliar arenas for a couple weeks. Being able to finally play in front of the home crowd again and shoot on their own court made a difference in a big way Thursday night.

Gophers center Daniel Oturu was swarmed by Central Michigan defenders as he tried to shoot in the first half of Minnesota's 82-57 victory at Williams Arena on Thursday night.

The Gophers outshot their Mid-American Conference opponent 59 to 31 percent in the first half to take a 48-29 lead. It was the most complete performance on both ends of the floor so far this season.

Central Michigan (4-1) entered the game scoring 109 points per game to lead Division I college hoops, also having one of the fastest teams in the country.

The run-and-gun style fit right into what the Gophers showed the last time they played at home in an 85-50 win against Cleveland State in the opener Nov. 5. They drilled 13-for-29 three-pointers that night, which was the most for the program since 2015.

In the first half, Kalscheur started the Gophers on a 7-0 run with the first of many threes on the night. The Chippewas tied it 9-9 and 23-20 midway through the first half, but they weren’t able to disrupt Minnesota’s shooters.

Willis third three-pointer of the first half capped a 9-0 to make it 38-20 at the 4:28 mark.

Taking away Daniel Oturu was the plan after the 6-foot-10 sophomore center averaged 19 points in his first four games to rank third in the Big Ten. Oturu was held to nine points Thursday, but he still had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

In the second half, the Gophers opened up on a 10-0 run after another Kalscheur three-pointer. Freshmen Tre’ Williams and Isaiah Ihnen became the fifth and sixth U players to hit from beyond the arc in the game by the time Minnesota pulled away 67-43.

As if Central Michigan needed a reminder to guard him, Kalscheur nailed his fifth three-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer for a 26-point lead with just under 10 minutes to play.

Outside shooting wasn’t as efficient once the Gophers played on the road, though. In the next three losses, they shot 29.5 percent from three [26-for-88]. But they showed some signs of breaking out with seven of 12 threes in the second half of last week’s 73-69 loss at Utah.

Through four games this season before Thursday, Minnesota ranked second in the Big Ten with 9.8 three-pointers per game. Last season, Pitino had the 344th worst team in college hoops in threes per game at 5.3.