Gophers recruit Tre’ Williams fell just a couple wins short of a national championship with his senior season ending earlier this month after losing to Oak Hill Academy at Geico Nationals in New York City.

The next step for Williams on the hardwood will be with the University of Minnesota after he graduates from Wasatch Academy in Utah before arriving for summer school in early June.

The four-star guard is ready to join now, though, if he could.

“I feel like the whole season was a success," Williams said. "I led my team to nationals. I matured and became a better leader. I took my game to another level with more confidence. This is what I’ve been preparing for being out a Wasatch.”

The Gophers, who have four scholarships available, are excited to have Williams, but they're looking to add more players this week to join him in their 2019 recruiting class.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino received a commitment earlier this month from 6-foot-10 Northwest High (Texas) center Sam Freeman, who is expected to sign at a school ceremony Friday. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) four-star guard Grant Sherfield is also considering the Gophers, along with Wichita State and Wake Forest with the late signing period starting Wednesday.

A former UCLA recruit, Sherfield had an official visit with his hometown Shockers over the weekend, but there doesn’t seem to be any decision yet. Minnesota assistant Kyle Lindsted, a Wichita native, has known the Sherfield family for years. Sherfield came away impressed after visiting the Gophers when they defeated Purdue on Senior Night in early March.

Pitino and his staff are also hoping to add some experience to the roster, especially in the frontcourt. Drexel junior forward and graduate transfer Alihan Demir is reportedly visiting the Gophers on Friday. Demir averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shot 51.2 percent from the floor this season.

Recruiting definitely picked up for the Gophers from the fall when Williams inked his letter of intent in November. There wasn’t much buzz around him or the U. The 6-foot-5 guard from Dallas went from an under-the-radar recruit when he committed to a four-star, top-100 prospect during his senior year. Minnesota was picked to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten, but it also proved doubters wrong by winning an NCAA tournament game this year.

“They made a great run,” Williams told the Star Tribune. “I think everyone was sleeping on them coming into the year. But once I went out on a visit and saw the guys play I knew they had a chance to do big things. Coming into that momentum is good for me.”

Williams will join transfers Marcus Carr (Pittsburgh) and Payton Willis (Vanderbilt) as newcomers in the backcourt rotation next season. Carr and Willis could make an immediate impact offensively, but Williams showed at Wasatch he didn’t always need to have the ball to help his team win.

“If you’re a ball dominant player and always have to have the ball in your hands, then a lot of guys don’t like to play with you,” Williams said. “I like being able to be accepted into any program. Any situation I can thrive in. I really focus on defense first and getting involved in the game – getting an assist or a rebound first to get going. Once the ball feels good I feel like I can make something happen. I take pride in being a versatile player. If you’re versatile and have a variety of skills you can be on the floor at all times. I feel like I can be used in so many different ways that I should get minutes.”

Pitino agreed that defense and versatility will likely get Williams playing time as a freshman next season. It was a similar situation this year with DeLaSalle product Gabe Kalscheur, who started as a freshman.

“He can play three different positions,” Pitino said of Williams. “That’s the goal in recruiting to find guys who can play multiple positions and be able to move them around and have versatility. To be able to switch and defend different guys. I think Tre’s versatility is great. Like Gabe Kalscheur this year, he’s coming in eager and willing to defend.”

Williams was encouraged to see how Pitino allowed his guards to have a lot of freedom this season, especially Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Kalscheur.

“He knows how to use his guards,” Williams said. “He lets them play the 1, 2 and 3. They don’t just play one position. You see Coffey playing the point guard and he can move to the 3. Dupree can play the point guard and the 2. If Gabe needs to bring the ball up he can. Just letting his guards play confident and play freely and come off screens is cool to see. I just feel like coach gives his guys a lot of confidence to play.”