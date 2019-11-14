The Gophers volleyball program signed four players on Wednesday, including Taylor Landfair, a 6-4 outside hitter from Plainfield, Ill., who is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation by Prep Volleyball.

Coach Hugh McCutcheon called Landfair a special talent, adding, “She’s got length, she’s physical and she can play the whole game. It’s a rare combination of skills.”

“I chose Minnesota because I absolutely love the coaches and their coaching styles,” said Landfair, a three-time AAU All-America player who led her team to the 18 Open national title in 2018 and was named that tournament’s MVP.

The other signees: Jenna Wenaas, a 6-1 outside hitter from Frisco, Texas, who is the No. 3-ranked recruit; Melani Shaffmaster, a 6-3 setter from New Castle, Ind.; and Cami Appiani, a 5-8 defensive specialist from San Diego.