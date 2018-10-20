The Gophers women’s hockey team defeated Ohio State 3-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in a WCHA matchup of national powers.

Taylor Williamson of the No. 3 Gophers (6-0-1, 4-0-1 WCHA) broke a scoreless tie against the No. 4 Buckeyes with a goal at 11 minutes, 12 seconds of the middle period. Tianna Gunderson and Patti Marshall got the assists.

It stayed 1-0, despite the home team’s dominance in shots, until Catie Skaja got the Gophers’ second goal with three minutes to play. Williamson then got her second goal of the game and season. It was unassisted into an empty net with 32 seconds to play.

Alex Gulstene got the shutout with 18 saves, 10 in the opening period; Andrea Braendli stopped 44 shots for Ohio State (5-2, 2-1).

Minnesota went 0-3-1 against the Buckeyes during the 2017-18 regular season but beat Ohio State 2-0 in the WCHA tournament semifinals.