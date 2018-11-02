Gophers running back Shannon Brooks will not face charges for an October incident in which he allegedly assaulted a roommate, the Minneapolis City Attorney’s office announced Friday.

“After reviewing the evidence, the City Attorney’s Office has declined to charge Mr. Brooks,” spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said in an e-mail. “There is insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The city attorney’s office concluded its investigation into the Oct. 14 incident in which Brooks’ male roommate accused the senior of assaulting him. Brooks was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault. The police report listed no injuries to either party, and Brooks was released from Hennepin County jail on Oct. 15 without charges as the investigation continued.

Brooks, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee shortly before training camp, was medically cleared to play for the Oct. 20 game at Nebraska, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and athletic director Mark Coyle suspended him for that game.

Brooks made his 2018 debut last Friday in the Gophers’ 38-31 victory over Indiana and rushed 22 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. But he suffered a right knee injury while making a cut on his final carry and did not return to the game. Fleck said Brooks likely won’t play in the Gophers game on Saturday at Illinois.

Fleck’s original plan was to play Brooks in only four games this season, preserving his final year of eligibility for 2019.