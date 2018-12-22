Maybe it took the Gophers women’s basketball team a few minutes to shake off the rust of a week-plus break for finals. But once they did? They did what was necessary.

Up just two points after the first quarter Saturday at Williams Arena, the Gophers essentially took control with a put the game away with a 25-15 second quarter on the way to a 91-71 victory over Rhode Island in the Gophers’ nonconference finale.

The 13th-ranked Gophers (11-0) finished that portion of the schedule perfect, with the Big Ten Conference opener set for Friday vs. Wisconsin.

Senior guard Kenisha Bell led the way with a season-high 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Forward Taiye Bello had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Destiny Pitts, so hot in her three previous games, made just five of 16 shots but scored 19 points. The 91 points were a season-high for the Gophers.

Rhode Island got 21 points from Elemy Colome. Marta Vargas had 15.

But the Rams’ 71 points and 46.4 percent shooting were both highs by a Gophers opponent this season. The Rams (5-6) are just the third Gophers foe to shoot better than 40 percent this season.

Gophers guard Jasmine Brunson (21) was harassed by Rhode Island defender Marta Vargas (13) in the first half.

The second-quarter run really began with 7:54 left in the half and the Gophers leading 21-17. Taiye Bello was fouled. Unhappy with the call the Rhode Island bench was called for successive technical fouls. Pitts hit all four technical free throws, then Bello hit one of two, a 5-0 run from the free throw line that put the Gophers up 26-17. That lead would eventually grow to 19 before the Rams finished the half on a 9-2 run to pull within 12.

Indeed, Rhode Island proved pesky, trimming a 19-point Gophers third-quarter lead before Minnesota finished the quarter on a 5-0 run, with Pitts’ three-pointer putting the Gophers up 67-52 into the fourth.