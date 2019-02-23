5:30 p.m. at Rutgers • BTN, 100.3-FM

U has lost five straight Big Ten road games

Preview: The Gophers (17-10, 7-9) are 1-7 on the road this season and have lost five straight Big Ten away games. Their only road win was Jan. 3 at Wisconsin. Rutgers (12-14, 5-11) has six home losses this season, but it also has beaten Ohio State, Nebraska and Indiana in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights won three straight Big Ten games earlier this season for the first time since joining the conference, but they’ve lost five of their past six.

Players to watch: Gophers senior Jordan Murphy and freshman Daniel Oturu combined for 36 points and 27 rebounds in Thursday’s 69-60 loss against No. 7 Michigan at the Barn. Amir Coffey had 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field in an 88-70 win Jan. 12 against Rutgers at home. Scarlet Knights sophomore guard Geo Baker is averaging 14.3 points in his past four games.

Numbers: Rutgers ranks 19th nationally and first in the Big Ten with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game. Minnesota is second in the conference with 12.4 per game.

MARCUS FULLER