GAME RECAP

Impact player

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

The 6-foot-7 guard had a career-high 12 rebounds and added 10 points for his first career double-double.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Rutgers offensive rebounds.

34-12 Advantage in points in the paint for the Scarlet Knights.

33:16 Time the Gophers trailed.

MARCUS FULLER