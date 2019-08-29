This year's Gophers running backs

No. 1 Rodney Smith, sr., Jonesboro, Ga., 5-11, 210 pounds

No. 4 Shannon Brooks, sr., Austell, Ga., 6-0, 215

No. 24 Mohamed Ibrahim, so., Baltimore, 5-10, 210

No. 21 Bryce Williams, so., Sarasota, Fla., 6-0, 205

No. 3 Cam Wiley, fr., Las Vegas, 6-2, 205

No. 23 Treyson Potts, fr., Williamsport, Pa., 5-10, 200

 

GOPHERS ALL-TIME RUSHING LEADERS

1. Darrell Thompson, 1986-89 4,654

2. Laurence Maroney, 2003-05 3,933

3. Thomas Hamner, 1996-99 3,810

4. Marion Barber III, 2001-04 3,276

5. Chris Darkins, 1992-95 3,235

6. Marion Barber, 1977-80 3,094

7. Rodney Smith, 2015- 2,959

8. David Cobb, 2011-14 2,893

9. Tellis Redmon, 1999-2001 2,481

10. Amir Pinnix, 2004-07 2,439

18. Shannon Brooks, 2015-1,882

42. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-1,160