This year's Gophers running backs
No. 1 Rodney Smith, sr., Jonesboro, Ga., 5-11, 210 pounds
No. 4 Shannon Brooks, sr., Austell, Ga., 6-0, 215
No. 24 Mohamed Ibrahim, so., Baltimore, 5-10, 210
No. 21 Bryce Williams, so., Sarasota, Fla., 6-0, 205
No. 3 Cam Wiley, fr., Las Vegas, 6-2, 205
No. 23 Treyson Potts, fr., Williamsport, Pa., 5-10, 200
GOPHERS ALL-TIME RUSHING LEADERS
1. Darrell Thompson, 1986-89 4,654
2. Laurence Maroney, 2003-05 3,933
3. Thomas Hamner, 1996-99 3,810
4. Marion Barber III, 2001-04 3,276
5. Chris Darkins, 1992-95 3,235
6. Marion Barber, 1977-80 3,094
7. Rodney Smith, 2015- 2,959
8. David Cobb, 2011-14 2,893
9. Tellis Redmon, 1999-2001 2,481
10. Amir Pinnix, 2004-07 2,439
18. Shannon Brooks, 2015-1,882
42. Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-1,160