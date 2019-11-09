The No. 6 Gophers routed Maryland 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 on Friday in Big Ten volleyball to keep their record perfect against the Terrapins and move into a tie for first place in the conference race.

Minnesota (18-3, 12-1 Big Ten) is 13-0 all-time vs. Maryland, 10-0 since the Terrapins became conference members in 2014.

Adanna Rollins led the Gophers with 13 kills and 12 digs. Erika Pritchard of Maryland (12-13, 5-8) had those same numbers except in reverse — 12 kills, 13 digs.

Minnesota outhit the Terrapins .274 to .175.

Wisconsin had been alone atop the Big Ten at 12-0 until Ohio State upset the Badgers 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24 in Columbus, Ohio.

Twins promote four

The Twins named Daniel Adler and Jeremy Zoll assistant general managers.

Both were baseball operations officials, as were Alex Hassan, who was named director of player development, and Jeremy Raadt, who was promoted to director of baseball systems.

Adler was hired as director of baseball operations two years ago and will have direct oversight of the team’s research and development staff. He worked for MLB’s labor relations department and for the Jacksonville Jaguars as director of football research.

Zoll has been the team’s director of minor league operations since 2017 and will continue in that role while also assisting at the major league level. He worked for the Angels and Dodgers before.

Hassan joined the Twins early last year as assistant director of player development. He played eight professional seasons as an outfielder before working in 2017 as Dodgers’ player development consultant.

Raadt has been with the Twins since 2014 as manager of baseball systems and will now lead the team’s technology department.

First soccer crown

Visiting Concordia (St. Paul) defeated No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato 1-0 to win its first NSIC title in women’s soccer.

Katie Anderson scored the goal for the No. 20 Golden Bears in the 74th minute. Jordyn Clark made three saves for the shutout.

Concordia (15-1-2, 12-1-2 NSIC) had been 0-18 against the Mavericks (15-3, 12-3).

Etc.

• Sheryl Maize, the golf instructor at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville, has been named Teacher of the Year by the LPGA Teach and Club Professional membership. A reception for her will be held at Crystal Lake at 2 p.m. Saturday.

• Gophers runner Nick Rink won the 8K St. John’s Fall Finale in Collegeville, Minn., in 25 minutes, 35 seconds. Teammates Declan Dahlberg and Eli Hoeft came in second and third.