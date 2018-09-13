Gophers senior running back Rodney Smith isn’t the only high-profile player to be lost for the season. Here are five other notable players from around the country:
Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma:
Anderson, who rushed for 201 yards for the Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia last season, suffered a season-ending knee injury against UCLA last week. He missed most of 2015 (broken leg) and all of 2016 (neck injury).
Trey Adams, OT, Washington:
A preseason All-America selection who is considered a first-round NFL draft pick, the 6-8, 316-pound Adams underwent season-ending back surgery. He missed the second half of the 2017 season because of a torn ACL.
KirVonte Benson, RB, Georgia Tech:
An All-ACC performer after rushing for 1,053 yards last year, the redshirt junior was injured in a 49-38 loss to South Florida. Benson could apply for a medical hardship waiver.
Marco Wilson, CB, Florida:
A four-star recruit in 2017, Wilson started as a true freshman last year and was one of the Gators’ top defensive players. But a torn ACL has ended his season.
Mike Dudek, WR, Illinois
This guy couldn’t catch a break. A freshman All-America in 2014, he suffered a knee injury in the Illini’s opener against Kent State, his third second-ending injury. Torn ACLs cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and he was limited to seven games last year.
