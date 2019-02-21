Because of travel complications in both Minneapolis and the East Coast, the wrestling match between the Gophers and Rider of Lawrenceville, N.J., scheduled for Thursday night at Northrop Auditorium — the Takedown Northrop — was canceled, the University of Minnesota announced on Wednesday.

The Gophers end the regular season with a 14-3 record. Next Minnesota will host the Big Ten Championships March 9-10 at Williams Arena.

Goalie commits to U

Justen Close of the Kindersley Klippers committed to the Gophers, according to his team’s website. Close has a 22-10 record — making him the winningest goalie in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League — with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He was the SJHL Goalie of the Year last season. This is his third Klippers season.

Close is 5-10, 160, and a native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan. He will turn 21 on May 20. The Gophers have three goalies on their current roster, but two are seniors.

• The New York Mets purchased the contract of pitcher Zack Jones from the St. Paul Saints. Jones, 28, signed with the Saints last season after being released by the Twins in June. For the Saints, he was 1-0 with 10 saves and a 2.03 ERA. He was the Twins’ fourth-round draft pick in 2012 out of San Jose State.

• The Gophers’ 800-yard freestyle relay of Chantal Nack, Tevyn Waddell, Mackenzie Padington and Zoe Avestruz took second (7:00.10) at the Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships in Bloomington, Ind. The 200 medley relay took fifth (1:36.22).

• Extreme horse skijoring competition will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canterbury Park. Skijoring is an event that involves a skier being pulled behind a horse. Skiers can reach speeds up to 40 mph as they maneuver through gates and soar over jumps. Tickets are $10; children 12 and under are free.

• St. Olaf women’s hockey coach John Bazzachini has resigned after 14 seasons. His teams reached the MIAC playoffs six times.