After orchestrating the biggest one-year turnaround of any Division I program this year, Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern’s Chris Collins appeared to be the biggest competition for Pitino for the award.

Pitino, who is projected to make his first NCAA tournament, has coached the Gophers (23-8, 11-7) to a school-record 15-win improvement from last season’s 8-23 record, which included a 2-16 conference record. Collins’ team improved by just one victory, going from 20-12 last season to 21-10 this year, including 10-8 in the conference. But the Wildcats are one of the biggest stories going into the NCAA tournament, as they are expected to make their first trip to the Big Dance in program history.

Collins was recently named a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year award. Pitino was a snub from a list that included Louisville coach Rick Pitino, his father.

Jim Dutcher, who led the Gophers to their last official Big Ten title in 1982, won the program’s only Big Ten Coach of the Year award that season. Clem Haskins also earned that top coaching honor after leading Minnesota to a conference title in 1997, but that season was vacated.

Richard Pitino’s Gophers are expected to land a mid-range seed in the NCAA tournament, which starts next week. First, the Big Ten tournament: Gophers play Friday afternoon.

The Gophers saw their longest Big Ten winning streak since the 1996-97 season stopped at eight straight games Sunday with a 66-49 loss at Wisconsin. But they still earned a No. 4 seed and double-bye to play Friday in the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C.

Additionally, Nate Mason was named All-Big Ten first team, Reggie Lynch was the conference defensive player of the year and Amir Coffey was named to the all-freshmen team. A separate story on their honors can be found at startribune.com/gophers.