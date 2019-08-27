The Gophers released their first depth chart ahead of the 8 p.m. Thursday opener against South Dakota State, and there are some revelations and some questions still looming.

Coach P.J. Fleck already named his starting quarterback (sophomore Tanner Morgan) and left tackle (junior Sam Schlueter). Others are obvious, like senior Tyler Johnson and sophomore Rashod Bateman as the top-two receivers.

Fleck also already noted how he planned to divide the top running back carriers between senior Rodney Smith and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim. And he also wanted to trade-off punt returns between sophomores Demetrius Douglas and Antoine Winfield Jr. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi also said his plans to rotate the cornerbacks.

However, one cornerback did seem to earn a starting spot, senior Chris Williamson. Sophomore Jordan Howden also took up the other safety spot next to returned sophomore Winfield.

Sophomore Jake Paulson sat atop the tight end position.

Check out the full depth chart here. And here is SDSU's.