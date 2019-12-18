The Gophers cleaned up on some All-America honors Wednesday on the eve of the Final Four in Pittsburgh.
Gophers junior Regan Pittman was named a first-team All-American, with junior Stephanie Samedy named to the second team, senior Alexis Hart named to the third team and sophomore CC McGraw named honorable mention.
Bullied as a kid, Pittman finds herself helping others
The Gophers meet Stanford on Thursday in the NCAA semifinals at 8:30 p.m., with the winner facing either Baylor or Wisconsin in Saturday’s championship game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Cole on $324M, 9-year deal with Yankees: 'It was my dream'
Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled poster board that read "Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever."
Duluth
Brainerd man pleads not guilty to illegally killing bear on reservation
Brett Stimac sawed off the animal's head, paws and 71 pounds of meat, charges said.
Vikings
Column: Better helmets won't settle safety vs mayhem race
Football helmets are almost as old as the game itself and, by now, about as safe as they'll ever be.The polycarbonate outer shell flexes at…
Vikings
NFL at 100: Helmets go high tech in quest for player safety
Long gone are the days of the leather shell and single-bar face mask.Today's football helmets are technological marvels, using cutting edge materials and design elements…
Gophers
AP Top 25 Podcast: Time to sign for football recruits
Time to sign for college football recruits.The early signing period is three years old and it's already become The signing period in college football.On the…