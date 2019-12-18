The Gophers cleaned up on some All-America honors Wednesday on the eve of the Final Four in Pittsburgh.

Gophers junior Regan Pittman was named a first-team All-American, with junior Stephanie Samedy named to the second team, senior Alexis Hart named to the third team and sophomore CC McGraw named honorable mention.

Bullied as a kid, Pittman finds herself helping others

The Gophers meet Stanford on Thursday in the NCAA semifinals at 8:30 p.m., with the winner facing either Baylor or Wisconsin in Saturday’s championship game.