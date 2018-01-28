The Gophers on Sunday received a verbal commitment from Brady Weeks, a long snapper who is a junior at Fort Zumwalt West High School in St. Peters, Mo. Weeks is the No. 1-ranked long snapper in the Class of 2019 by Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

“I am blessed and very excited to say that I have received my first offer from the University of Minnesota!!’’ Weeks posted on Twitter. “… I am privileged and excited to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Minnesota as a student and a football player. There are times in life where you know what is right and the University of Minnesota culture is right for me and my family.’’

Weeks is in line to fill a need for the Gophers in the future. Minnesota’s current long snapper, Payton Jordahl, will be a senior this fall.

Weeks is the third player to verbally commit to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s Class of 2019. On Dec. 21, Eden Prairie quarterback Cole Kramer and Owatonna athlete Jason Williamson both committed to Minnesota.

The Gophers also added a walk-on to the Class of 2018 in Mounds View tight end Max Janes. The 6-3, 230-pounder had offers from Air Force, Drake, South Dakota State, Tennessee Tech and Wyoming.