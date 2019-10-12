Ahead of the Gophers taking on Nebraska on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, the weather was a balmy 37 degrees with a light mist. It snowed earlier in the day, and while it's not a blizzard, this might be a pretty run-heavy game.

"Yeah, we love the cold. No doubt," senior rush end Carter Coughlin said. "That's our mentality. You come up to Minneapolis, and it's our weather. You better be ready to play in it because we're going to be."

I'll update this after warm-ups with what I see. The Gophers should expect running back Mohamed Ibrahim back from his non-contact leg injury that has kept him out of the past three games. However, he has warmed up fully for all those contests only to not play. Update: He did warm-up, per usual.

Nebraska will also hope to have quarterback Adrian Martinez and receiver JD Spielman back after enduring leg injuries last weekend against Northwestern. I actually saw Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, JD's dad, in the elevator before the game. So I assume his son at least traveled. Update: Spielman was out there warming up. Martinez was not.

Another update: The ususal guys were not dressed quarterback Zack Annexstad, running back Jason Williamson, defensive back Caden Fey, kicker Michael Tarbutt and walk-on Peter Bercich. A new addition was defensove back Benny Sapp III. Also looks like right tackle Daniel Faalele is missing in action. He left the game against Illinois last weekend with an injury, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said earlier this week he would be "good to go."