The Gophers are ranked No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's preseason poll. Minnesota was 28-6 last season and reached the NCAA Sweet 16.

Five starters return, including opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy, setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson, and outside hitter Alexis Hart, who made the first, second and third All-America teams, respectively, last season.

Stanford is No. 1 in the AVCA rankings, followed by Nebraska and Texas.

Wolves' preseason schedule out

The Timberwolves will play one home preseason game Friday, Oct. 5, against Oklahoma City

The team's five-game exhibition schedule was announced Wednesday; the regular season schedule will be released within a week.

The Wolves open preseason play on Sept. 29 at Golden State before playing at the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 3.

After playing Oklahoma City, the Wolves will face the Milwaukee Bucks twice, at a neutral site on Oct. 7 and at Milwaukee on Oct. 9.

Coon Rapids-Andover team loses

Fargo scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth to defeat Coon Rapids-Andover 6-0 in the winners' bracket of the Little League Midwest Regional in Westfield, Ind.

Coon Rapids-Andover will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Iowa and Kansas.

Etc.

• The Minnesota Whitecaps signed Eden Prairie native Meaghan Pezon for the 2018-19 season. Pezon, who plays both forward and defenseman, has been a member of the Whitecaps since finishing her college career at St. Cloud State in 2010.

• Bailey Bouman was named the Southwest Minnesota State softball coach. The native of Pipestone, Minn., was a Mustangs assistant women's basketball coach the past two seasons.

• The Sioux Falls Canaries scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the visiting St. Paul Saints 10-7.