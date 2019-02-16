The Gophers baseball team rallied for six runs in the top of the eight inning to defeat Gonzaga 8-5 on Friday night in the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz.
Easton Bertrand hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer to tie the score at 4-all. Eli Wilson's two-run single gave the Gophers their first lead. And Eduardo Estrada Jr. hit a two-run homer for a four-run cushion.
The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead, scoring on a fielder's choice in the first inning and Nick Nyquist's two-run homer in the second.
U softball loses
The Gophers softball team lost to No. 6 Tennessee 4-2 in its first game of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Fla.
Minnesota (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Ellee Jensen scored on the back end of a delayed double steal, but Amanda Ayala hit a three-run homer for the Lady Vols (7-0) in the third inning. Jensen drove in the Gophers' second run in the fifth on an RBI single.
Amber Fiser pitched a five-hitter for Minnesota, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two earned runs.
Etc.
• St. Cloud State won its eighth consecutive NSIC regular-season wrestling title by beating host Augustana 31-3 on Thursday to improve to 8-0 in the conference and 20-0 overall. Next for the Huskies is an NCAA regional starting Feb. 23 in Moorhead, Minn.
• Northern State's Hannah Kastigar picked up her second victory and meet record of the NSIC swimming and diving championships in Sioux Falls, S.D., in the 400-yard individual medley on Thursday in an NCAA "A" cut time of 4:14.96. She won the 200 IM (1:59.57) the day before. Sioux Falls won the 400 medley relay in 3:45.23, another meet record.
• Bethany Lutheran and St. Scholastica are the baseball co-favorites in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, according to preseason coaches poll.
