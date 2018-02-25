3 p.m. at No. 9 Purdue • Mackey Arena • FS1, 100.3-FM

Purdue still hopes for share of title

Preview: The Gophers (15-15, 4-13 Big Ten) ended a nine-game losing streak Wednesday with an 86-82 victory over Iowa at Williams Arena. They are locked into the 11th seed at this week’s Big Ten tournament in New York. Nate Mason’s 33 points on Senior Night gave him 1,701 for his career, four points away from surpassing Gophers legend Kevin McHale for sixth place on the program’s all-time scoring list. Last year, Mason’s 31 points and 11 assists helped to lead the Gophers to an 91-82 victory last year at Purdue. … The Boilermakers (25-5, 14-3) have won two in a row since a three-game losing streak, including Thursday’s 93-86 victory at Illinois. They still have a shot at sharing the Big Ten title with Michigan State and Ohio State if they beat the Gophers and the Spartans lose to Wisconsin.

Players to watch: Junior G Dupree McBrayer, basically playing one-legged with pain in his lower left leg, scored 16 points against Iowa. His dunk with less than two minutes left might have been the Gophers highlight of the year. … Purdue sophomore G Carsen Edwards exploded for 40 points against Illinois, the most for a Boilermakers player since Glenn Robinson had 44 vs. Kansas in 1994.

Numbers: Purdue F Vince Edwards, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, is the third Big Ten player with at least 1,500 career points (1,544). Mason and Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh (1,674) are the others.

MARCUS FULLER