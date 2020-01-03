IMPACT PLAYER: Daniel Oturu, Gophers

The sophomore center had 29 points and 18 rebounds in 46 minutes in a losing effort. He finished 12-for-23 from the floor and played both OTs with four fouls.

BY THE NUMBERS

36.5 The Gophers’ field-goal percentage, including going 5-for-19 in two overtimes.

18 Matt Haarms’ points after halftime for Purdue. The 7-2 center finished with 26 points.

48 Minutes for Gophers guard Marcus Carr, who scored 27 points but went scoreless in the two overtimes.

MARCUS FULLER