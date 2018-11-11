OFFENSIVE MVP
Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers
The redshirt freshman running back, a game-time decision because of an injury, rushed 18 times for 155 yards.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Blake Cashman, Gophers
The senior linebacker keyed Minnesota’s defense with a team-high nine tackles, including seven solo, and forced and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.
By the numbers
45 Turnaround in points allowed by the Gophers in consecutive weeks. The gave up 55 at Illinois last week.
33:13 The Gophers’ time of possession. Among their scoring drives were ones of 69, 83, 81 and 89 yards.
3-for-17 Purdue’s performance on third- and fourth-down situations. Included was an 0-for-12 skunking on third down.
3.8 Average yards per play for Purdue, which had averaged 6.8 yards in Big Ten games.
Randy Johnson
