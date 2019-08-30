A throng of talented running backs. A monster offensive line. Tight ends that could finally work into the passing game. Two receivers with NFL qualities. A dependable quarterback.

All these aspects of the Gophers offense had fans more excited for this season than many in recent memory. And yet they couldn't combine to keep the Gophers from a nail-biting opener.

The Gophers won a close game 28-21 to FCS team South Dakota State on Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium to start the 2019 season. The home team needed a fourth-quarter fumble and fancy two-point conversion to send the announced 49,112 fans home satisfied.

The offense totaled just 308 yards, 132 of those on the ground and mostly from senior Rodney Smith and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim. The receivers fared better thanks to sophomore Rashod Bateman. His one-handed touchdown grab in the first half was stunning, and he finished with 132 yards on five catches. But senior Tyler Johnson had some drops, finishing with just 28 yards on three receptions.

No tight ends caught a pass, mostly blocking as they did last year. And the offensive line, with its four returning starters from last year's Quick Lane Bowl, allowed two sacks and at least two near misses despite their sizable advantage.

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, though, was decent in his first opening start. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. He threw one poor interception early in the game but also enacted some fine scrambles later.

Gophers defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere scooped up a South Dakota State fumble in the fourth quarter, leading to a game-winning touchdown.

For the Gophers first score in the second quarter, they slogged down the field for 10 minutes, trudging 91 yards through 18 plays. Wildcat quarterback Seth Green had to fight for every centimeter of his 1-yard rush that gave the Gophers the first lead. It was a bit of a microcosm for the whole game — more difficult than it probably should have been.

That didn't shock Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, though. He knew there wasn't enough data on either team's scouting reports to make for a really strategic match and instead expected it to be a slugfest, as most season openers are.

"In the first game, it's like a heavyweight fight," Fleck said earlier this week. "You're taking each other's first blows in the first few rounds, figuring out each other's game plan out. And then you make adjustments."

After that long scoring drive to start the scoring, the Gophers forced the Jackrabbits to a three-and-out but then failed to make it to a first down themselves the next drive. The Jackrabbits then turned up the pressure, moving 66 yards through six plays in fewer than three minutes for their first touchdown, a 1-yard rush from first-time quarterback J'Bore Gibbs.

The Gophers answered, though, with their own 75-yard, six-play drive in even less time, capped that stellar Bateman catch to re-establish the lead. But a penalty forced the extra point back 15 yards, and freshman kicker Michael Lantz couldn't convert.

That's when South Dakota State nearly seized its opening. Junior Cade Johnson returned the kickoff 99 yards to the end zone, but a holding penalty pulled what would have been the Jackrabbits' first lead back to the 14-yard line.

Halftime, though, brought the Gophers some new life, thanks to their defense. Senior cornerback Chris Williamson ran in a 43-yard interception return to extend the Gophers lead after redshirt freshman linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin and sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., combined to pressure Gibbs.

South Dakota State again had a penalty call take a touchdown away, this one a 53-yard catch from sophomore running back Pierre Strong. But the Jackrabbits still converted the drive with an eventual 1-yard run from senior running back Mikey Daniel.

Gibbs threw a 13-yard pass to redshirt freshman tight end Zach Heins toward the end of the third quarter, and the extra point put the Jackrabbits in the lead for the first time.

Gibbs bungled a handoff to Strong with about nine minutes left in the game, and defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere recovered at the 34-yard line. Ibrahim eventually turned that into a 1-yard score. Johnson then dusted off his high school quarterback skills, taking the handoff and then tossing the ball to Morgan in the end zone for the conversion.

The Gophers defense, assumed to be the team's biggest question mark ahead of the season, allowed 367 yards of total offense, limiting the Jackrabbits to 3-for-9 on third downs and 1-for-2 on fourth. It also took until late in the game to record its first sack and tackle for a loss, though those did come on a decisive final drive for South Dakota State.