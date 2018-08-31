A palpable angst had descended on TCF Bank Stadium early in the second quarter on a beautiful Thursday night. The Gophers were trailing New Mexico State 10-7 in their season opener and not looking good in doing so. “Ah, here we go again,” summed up the mood of a crowd that’s been conditioned to expect the worst.

The gloom and doom, however, wouldn’t last long. A 28-point second quarter took care of that. More than 500 yards of offense didn’t hurt, either.

Behind three second-quarter touchdown drives that covered 75 yards or longer and a 76-yard punt return for a TD by Antoine Winfield Jr., the Gophers overwhelmed New Mexico State 48-10 in coach P.J. Fleck’s second Minnesota opener. And they did it with their stars playing huge roles and a secret weapon helping turn the game.

Senior running back Rodney Smith rushed 24 times for 153 yards, with 94 coming in that dominant second quarter. He had 189 total yards.

Junior wide receiver Tyler Johnson caught five passes for 100 yards, plus two first-half touchdowns.

Winfield, who missed the final four games of the 2017 season, showed the type of difference-maker he can be. On his 76-yard punt return for a TD that made it 28-10, the sophomore powered his way through five would-be tacklers. Last year, the Gophers had a total of 36 yards in punt returns.

Minnesota’s defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. broke away from New Mexico’s defense to return the ball 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter Minnesota took on New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium, Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES ï liz.flores@startribune.com

And that secret weapon? It was sophomore wide receiver Seth Green, a former quarterback who entered the game as a QB and scored TDs on runs of 9 and 3 yards out of the Wildcat formation.

That all added up to help ease the transition for true freshman walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad. Though Annexstad had a shotgun snap slip through his hands, a mistake that led to an Aggies touchdown, he completed 16 of 33 passes for 220 yards and two TDs.

The first quarter featured both teams struggling to move the ball early before Gophers linebacker Thomas Barber made a diving interception of a Matt Romero tipped pass, setting up Minnesota at midfield.

The offense capitalized, with Annexstad hitting Chris-Autman Bell on third down for a 14-yard gain to the Aggies 32. After Smith rushed for 23 yards, Annexstad got his first career TD pass on a slant to Johnson for a 7-yard scoring connection with 5:48 left in the first quarter.

On their next series, Annexstad’s fumble put New Mexico State (now 0-2) at the Minnesota 12. Two plays later, Romero hit Izaiah Lottie on a fade for a 13-yard TD reception to tie the score 7-7 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

After the Gophers went three-and-out, New Mexico State took a 10-7 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter on Dylan Brown’s 45-yard field goal. Romero had three completions for 30 yards, and a roughing the passer penalty on Ezesi Otomewo set up the Aggies.

The Gophers answered quickly with a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Annexstad hit freshman wideout Rashod Bateman for a 25-yard gain to midfield. Smith had gains of 8 and 12 put the Gophers at the Aggies 30. After Annexstad and Autman-Bell connected for 8 yards, Smith burst up the middle for 13 yards to the 9. Fleck then put in Green, who bulled his way into the end zone on a sweep for a 14-10 lead with 11:35 left in the half.

The Aggies, aided by a successful fake punt, drove to Minnesota’s 21, but Antonio Shenault broke up a Romero pass intended for OJ Clark on fourth-and-1.

Big plays by the Gophers boosted the lead to 21-10. First, Annexstad found Johnson for a 33-yard gain. Then, Smith burst up the middle for 12 yards to the Aggies 34. Annexstad hit Autman-Bell for a 15-yard gain to the 19. Smith rushed up the middle for 12, and Green, in at QB again, powered up the middle for the TD with 3:21 left in the half.

New Mexico State went three-and-out, and Winfield made it 28-10 with his 76-yard punt return. The Gophers weren’t done. With 57 seconds in the half, Johnson caught a slant from Annexstad, made a move and raced 33 yards for the score. Runs of 20 and 13 yards by Smith, and an 18-yard reception by Johnson set up the quick TD.

Emmit Carpenter added a 27-yard field goal early in the third quarter and a 24-yarder early in the fourth for a 41-10 lead. True freshman running back Bryce Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 4:53 left to make it 48-10.