GAME RECAP

Impact player

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

The senior had a season-high 33 points on 11-for-21 shooting and 9-for-12 on free throws.

By the NUMBERS

9-30 Gophers shooting from the floor in the first half.

32 Points for Daniel Oturu, two more than his old career high.

1-8 Record for the Gophers in true road games this season, including 1-6 in the Big Ten.

Marcus Fuller