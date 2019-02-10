OK, so it took a little longer this time.

After giving away a 14-point lead, after nearly collapsing in the second half, the Gophers women's basketball team rallied to beat Northwestern 73-64 in overtime Sunday at Williams Arena for their fourth straight victory.

But it was hard.

Up 14 late in the second quarter, the Gophers were outscored 34-21 in the second half, needing to finish regulation on a 4-0 run to force overtime.

But Minnesota (17-7, 6-7 Big Ten) took over in the extra session, scoring the first nine points, then hitting free throws down the stretch.

Kenisha Bell scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. Destiny Pitts scored 21 and Jasmine Brunson scored 14 for the Gophers, who have won four straight in the conference after losing seven of eight.

Northwestern (14-10, 7-6) got 20 points from Jordan Hamilton and 44 from Abi Scheid, who missed two free throws late in regulation that could have iced the game for Northwestern.

A 9-0 Wildcats run put Northwestern up 58-54 on two free throws by Hamilton with 59.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Pitts scored to cut the lead to two. Then the Gophers tied the game on Bell's put-back with 7.8 seconds left. Fouled with 4.9 seconds left, Scheid missed both free throws. But, out of a timeout, the Gophers were unable to get a shot up, forcing overtime.

Taiye Bello scored the first basket of overtime, with 3:39 left. Then Brunson forced a steal and went end-to-end for a score. After Pallas Kunauyi-Akpanah was called for a travel, Bell scored in the lane. Bell then forced a steal. Fouled, Pitts hit one of two free throws. Northwestern got the rebound, but Bell intercepted the outlet pass and scored, putting the Gophers up 67-58.

This time the Gophers were able to hold on, with Pitts hitting her free throws down the stretch.