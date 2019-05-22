BIG TEN TOURNAMENT (all games on BTN)

Format: Two four-team, double-elimination brackets in Omaha. The winners meet Sunday in a single championship game.

Gophers: The No. 4-seeded Gophers, who went 8-2 in their final 10 regular-season games, play No. 5 seed Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the first round. The Gophers took two of three games from Nebraska at Siebert Field in late March. The Cornhuskers (28-20, 15-9 Big Ten), coached by former major-leaguer Darin Erstad, missed the Big Ten tournament last season.

The 64-team NCAA field: In its latest NCAA tournament projections, D1Baseball.com has three Big Ten teams making the field — Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The Big Ten tournament champion receives an automatic NCAA tournament bid.

